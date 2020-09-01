Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.20. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,629. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $287.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,651 shares of company stock worth $793,364 over the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $103,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

