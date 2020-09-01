Zacks: Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. HMS also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.