Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

