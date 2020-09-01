Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.26. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSE PWR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.