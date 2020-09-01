Zealium (NZL) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,262.04 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001997 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 125% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,238,297 coins and its circulating supply is 14,238,297 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

