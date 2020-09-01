ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $260,446.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $260,446.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,288,260 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

