Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

