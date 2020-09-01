Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 34.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.00.

ZM stock traded up $132.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.46. The stock had a trading volume of 489,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,447. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,690.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $325.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

