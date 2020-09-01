Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

