Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.58.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $325.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

