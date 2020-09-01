Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $525.00 at FBN Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at FBN Securities from $250.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of ZM traded up $117.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.53. The stock had a trading volume of 893,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,593.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

