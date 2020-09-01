Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.97

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.97 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 24119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.45 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,032,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,752 shares of company stock worth $27,266,774. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 220.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 629,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.