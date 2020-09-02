-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USWS. Piper Sandler lowered US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.59. US Well Services has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in US Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

