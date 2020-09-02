$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

