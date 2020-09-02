-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $289,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 213,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,265 in the last ninety days. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $28.77 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.