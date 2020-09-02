13,206 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 138.0% in the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 42,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $945,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.