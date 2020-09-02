21,496 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $8,648,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $14,797,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.