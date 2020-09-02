3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

