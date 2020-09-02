4,614 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

