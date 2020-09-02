Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 382,383 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

