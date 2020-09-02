Acoin (ACOIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Acoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Acoin has a market capitalization of $47,719.68 and $9.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000544 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

