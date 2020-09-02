Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Update

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of AQSP opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Acquired Sales has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

About Acquired Sales

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

