Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXM stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.37%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNXM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

