Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,880 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

AVB stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

