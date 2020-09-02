Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

