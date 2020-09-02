Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Digital Turbine worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

