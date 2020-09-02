Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,659 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.