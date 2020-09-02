Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,999 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $1,082,831.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.80.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.