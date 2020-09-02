Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 131,389 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCAU opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

