Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 102.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

