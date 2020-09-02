Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Quanta Services stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

