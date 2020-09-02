Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

