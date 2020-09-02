Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Templeton Emerging Markets worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

About Templeton Emerging Markets

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

