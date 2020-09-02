Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

