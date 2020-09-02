Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 590.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

