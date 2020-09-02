Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Nomura raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

IAC stock opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $136.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.