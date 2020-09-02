Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

MEDP stock opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,302 shares of company stock valued at $130,999,733. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

