Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

