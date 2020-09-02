Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.