Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2,504.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carnival by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carnival by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

