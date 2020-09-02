Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Chewy by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,478,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.10 and a beta of -0.22. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $70.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,979 shares of company stock worth $69,322,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.