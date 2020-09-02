Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $329.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

