Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 46.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

