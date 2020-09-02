Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,297 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $237.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

