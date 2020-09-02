Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,222.43 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,180.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,070.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

