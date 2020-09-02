Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 80.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 383,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 171,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

