Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,771 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE ARR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.