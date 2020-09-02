Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,236 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,248 shares of company stock worth $17,366,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

