Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

