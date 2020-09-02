Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,864 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCA. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 548,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the first quarter valued at $1,381,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 30.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 61,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 210.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

MCA stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.